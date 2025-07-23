All good at ‘caring and nurturing’ Stafford nursery where ‘children are flourishing’

Partou Smileys Day Nursery and Pre-school in Stafford has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas of activity by Ofsted.

In their adjudication, inspectors describe team members as “very caring and nurturing.”

The report continues: “They shower children with high levels of love. This helps children to build strong bonds with the staff who care for them.” It adds: “Children are flourishing at the setting.”

Located on the site of Stafford General Hospital, Partou Smileys is a purpose-built nursery providing high-quality childcare to NHS staff as well as families in the local community.

Its bright, spacious playrooms designed for fun learning activities are complemented by a large outdoor area with dedicated spaces for each age group to play games and interact.

The standard of behaviour at the setting is “good,” the inspectors say. “Staff are excellent role models for children.” They add: “Children's confidence continually grows through the praise and encouragement bestowed on them by staff. As a result, children are keen to engage and have a positive attitude to learning.”

And the nursery’s curriculum is viewed as “ambitious” with “children's love of books nurtured throughout the setting.”

Partou Smileys team members “have secure knowledge of their key children,” according to the report. “They work closely with parents to continuously assess children's development. Staff use this information well to identify what children know and can do.”

The nursery’s support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is also rated highly, alongside the work to keep families informed about their children's progress. “Parents value the feedback they receive,” the inspectors write. “They explain that they know how they can support their child's development further at home.”

And safeguarding arrangements are deemed to be “effective” with the setting having “an open and positive culture” that “puts children's interests first.”

Emma Peach, Partou Smileys Nursery Manager, said: "As a Partou nursery, we believe in giving children the best possible start on their educational journey.

“The team works incredibly hard to deliver fun, engaging learning activities that develop key skills and grow confidence.

“It is fantastic that our positivity, which is the hallmark of everything we do, has been recognised by the Ofsted inspectors.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “It is a thoroughly uplifting report which reflects so well on Emma and her team.

“The close relationships between them, the children and the families are eloquently described and bode well for the children’s continued development.”