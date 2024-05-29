Alpaca Pals go to the Spring Fair at Overslade House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What a fabulous time residents, family and friends had at our Spring Fair on May Bank Holiday Monday.

The Alpaca Pals, joined us and stayed for the afternoon and visited all of our residents in their rooms as well as joining us outside for a dance later on.

We had some lovely craft stalls join us, Little Boss Jewelry, Proper Job Crafts (who also gave our residents a little talk on leather crafting), CSJ Embroidery, Zambuko Ra Jehovah Trust selling items made by orphaned African children from used tin and author Christine Sepahi selling self penned books.

Gemma Richen gave us some wonderful songs and entertained everybody getting everybody clapping and singing along. Also many thanks to our Chef Dario Mozzettini for providing hot dogs and cakes, which enabled us to raise money for the Barchester Charitable Foundation. The weather was kind and a fabulous afternoon was had by all.

Alpaca Pals Overslade House

Senior General Manager Violeta Baesu said "it is so wonderful to see families, friends and the local community together, enjoying themselves in our beautiful gardens, our doors are always open with a warm welcome."

One of our Resident's relatives commented " A fantastic afternoon. The engagement of the Alpaca Pals staff was amazing to witness."

Residents John, Nathan and Pam said "we have had a wonderful time, it has been such a lovely afternoon, meeting the Alpacas and being entertained." Also a lovely compliment from one of our stall holders who also had a little dance . "You are talented for making people at ease and comfortable. It was a lovely experience meeting happy residents singing away to beautiful songs. We enjoyed every minute of it. Well planned. Good team work, please have more of these family fairs."

