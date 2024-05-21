AlphaQuad celebrates Temple Grafton Primary School's 150th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We're excited that AlphaQuad is ramping up its support for Temple Grafton Primary School's landmark 150th Birthday Fayre. AlphaQuad (https://www.alphaquad.co.uk) is an established local digital marketing company that enjoys contributing to local community projects.

This year, we've donated whimsical walking animal air balloons with helium to bring them to life. We aim to make the fayre as enchanting and memorable as possible for everyone involved.

Proceeds from the fayre will fund a new sensory garden at the school, creating a serene and stimulating space for the 108 students. This garden will be a vital resource, offering a sensory-rich environment that enhances the students' learning experience.

Leading the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Kim, alongside her dedicated team, plays a pivotal role in the success of the fayre. Kim juggles her responsibilities as a mom of three with her passion for her business, Pilates with Kim. (https://www.pilateswithkim.co.uk/) The commitment of Kim and the PTA to fostering community spirit and enhancing educational initiatives is nothing short of inspiring.

Alphaquad staff with Temple Grafton School children

The fayre’s success heavily relies on community involvement. We invite local businesses and individuals to donate raffle prizes or sponsor a stall. Your contributions significantly enhance the fayre and directly support our mission to improve the school’s facilities and provide essential resources for our students.

For donations, raffle prizes, or stall sponsorships, please contact Kim at [email protected]. Your support is invaluable and key to the event's success.

We’re eager to see the community come together for this momentous celebration. Thank you for your generosity and enthusiasm. Let’s celebrate this milestone together and work towards a brighter future for our community and its children.

Together, let's make a difference and foster a thriving future for the youngest members of our community.