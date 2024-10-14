Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employees from Amazon in Rugby have teamed up with colleagues across nine Amazon fulfilment centres in the Midlands for a sponsored walk to raise funds for local foodbank charities.

53 Amazon employees took part in the walk, starting from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby and ending at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry. The walk raised £2,000 for Rugby Foodbank

When the team reached the finish line at Amazon in Daventry, they were met with a special celebration hosted by their colleagues.

Andrew Bucknall, an employee from Amazon in Rugby who took part in the walk, said: “I had so much fun on our journey from Amazon in Rugby to Amazon in Daventry. I’m pleased to have completed the walk, especially with such a great team by my side.”

Adi Robinson, Manager at Rugby Foodbank, added:

“On behalf of the team at Rugby Foodbank, I’d like to thank the Amazon in Rugby team for their support. I would also like to thank and congratulate the inspiring team who took part in the walk – their efforts mean so much to us.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.