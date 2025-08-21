Amit Dattani - The Wrong Kind Of One Album Release Tour - at Temperance Cafe, Leamington Spa
Described as a ‘master musician’ (Blues Matters), Amit Dattani, a distinctive voice in the folk scene releases his much anticipated second album, Wrong Kind of One in September 2025, alongside a cluster of live dates.
When acclaimed finger-style guitarist and songwriter Amit was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition in 2018, the prognosis was devastating: just two more years of playing guitar before his hands would no longer cooperate. For a musician whose artistry was deeply rooted in the strings beneath his fingertips, it felt like an ending. But Wrong Kind of One is proof that some stories don’t end the way they’re expected to.
At its core, Wrong Kind of One is an album about resilience—not just in the face of physical challenges, but in navigating the complexities of the world around us. Through its songs, Amit explores the weight of mental health struggles, the search for hope in uncertain times, and the fight against injustice, all while weaving in deeply personal reflections on family and belonging.