An unusual day of sketching at Chedham's Yard

The summer season is underway at Wellesbourne’s Chedham’s Yard, with visitors coming along for the special events held every Saturday, as well as to see everything else the historic wheelwright’s yard has to offer.

A recent sketching day at the Yard drew artists of all ages from as far afield as Oxford, for an unusual figure-drawing opportunity.

Margaret Taylor, yard volunteer, whose idea it was, explained: ‘I’d been wanting to put on this event for some years. The challenge for me was to persuade other volunteers and friends to dress in Victorian costume and pose as models ‘working’ as the Chedhams would have done in times past. But our models did us proud, and what the artists achieved was really impressive.’

Model, Alan Purser, who held a wheelwrighting position by an old tip cart, said: ‘This was a completely new experience for me. But I enjoyed it. Chedham’s Yard has that ‘lost era’ feel, very relaxing.’

Alan Purser posing as a wheelwright with an old cart

Other models were stationed in the forge, wielding a hammer and tongs over the anvil.

John Sheffield, who usually guides visitors around the yard, spent time alongside a grinding machine and then levering a cartwheel with a tyre dog. Local artist, Audrey Sibert, was on hand to advise and inspire the sketchers.

The artists appreciated the patience of the models, and Lyn Rayner from Kineton commented: ‘I found drawing from life, far better than copying a photo. Everyone was so friendly, nothing was too much trouble.’

Future Saturday events include: nail making, traditional woodworking, a look at unusual bygone tools and the launch of the Yard’s annual photographic competition.

John Sheffield, preparing to pose with wheelwright's tyre lever and local artist Audrey Sibert

Next Saturday 1st June, corn-dolly making will be demonstrated, and visitors can have a go at this traditional harvest-time craft.