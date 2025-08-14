Annual charity golf tournament reaches new heights

The Warwickshire hosted Miller Homes West Midlands for their annual golf event, raising money for Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust

Housebuilding staff and contractors raised more than £12,500 for charity at its now-annual golf tournament in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worcester-based Miller Homes West Midlands set-up the event at The Warwickshire Golf Club in Leek Wootton in 2024, and having raised over £10,000 at the inaugural event, decided to make the occasion a yearly entry in their charity fundraising programme.

This year, the company’s efforts went one better with a total of £12,516 raised for Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, also based in Worcestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which saw teams play an 18-hole, four-ball style tournament, included a demonstration by a local golf pro and saw prizes for the overall lowest score, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.

Miller Homes hosted its annual charity golf day at The Warwickshire in Leek Wootton for the second consecutive year

Kirsty Murray, income generation manager at Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Miller Homes, and everyone involved in this amazing golf day. The funds raised will make a real and lasting difference to the families we support, helping us provide vital emotional, financial, and practical help to those facing childhood cancer.

“Partnerships like this one are essential to our work, and we’re deeply thankful to Miller Homes for standing with us this year.”

The Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, which was founded in 2016 following the passing of four-year-old Grace Kelly in 2014, have made it their mission to let no family face childhood cancer alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at its offices near Upton Snodsbury in Worcester, the trust was founded in Grace’s name to provide her with a legacy, supporting families and children who have received a cancer diagnosis.

Miller Homes has been supporting the charity throughout 2025 as its recognised charity partner of the year.

Darren Humphreys, managing director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “All our staff and associated partners were really excited to return to The Warwickshire this year after the success of last year’s golf day, and the amount of money raised from the event goes some way towards showing that.

“Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust is a fantastic charity which have close links to our regional office in Worcester, so we’re really grateful to everyone who took part and dug deep to generate such a fantastic amount of fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how much £12,000 can do to support families in their time of need, so I’d like to thank every person who contributed and made the golf day happen this year, following last year’s successes.”

To find out more about the support provided by Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, please visit https://www.gkcct.org/.