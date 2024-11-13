Another way to remember

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 10th Leamington White Poppy Ceremony on Remembrance Sunday was well attended with moving contributions from participants, two of whom had travelled from Tewkesbury for the event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Poppy commemorates all victims of war, military and civilian on all sides, and bears witness to the wars going on in the world. It also represents a commitment to work for peace in whatever way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1933 Women’s Co-operative Union felt that Armistice Day was losing its original message of ‘never again’. They designed the White Poppy as an alternative and some were sacked for wearing it.

The majority of victims of war are civilian, and the event remembered Gaza where 70% of those who have died are women and children.

White Poppy Wreath

Everyone present at the ceremony is invited to read or to speak. Contributions were moving. One person’s grandfather was a conscientious objector in the First World War. He trained as a teacher, but was refused a job in Suffolk because he had to fight and although he found work eventually he was refused a pension when he retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another spoke about the mental toll that being Japanese Prisoner of War survivor had taken on his father, who never spoke of his experiences.

The group was told that in Israel an act has been passed which makes conscientious objectors officially terrorists who will be punished - they will need support.

Work in communities can help bring reconciliation which can lead to greater understanding. Some time ago, some years before the peace process, one of our participants told us that she had worked on a holiday scheme to bring together Protestant and Catholic children in Northern Ireland. The project was set up to build understanding and respect. She underlined that even if we don’t agree with another person’s point of view we can still recognise our common humanity.

Several people said how much they welcomed the opportunity to remember war in a different way.