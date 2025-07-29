"Any alcohol can impair your ability to drive": Warwickshire drink and drug drivers banned from roads for 20 years
The drivers have been banned for 20 years after appearing at Leamington Magistrates Court this month.
Bans ranged from 12 to a 44 month ban given to a 38 year old woman from Rugby.
PC Keil Hetherington said “Any alcohol can impair your ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving - just one drink could put you over the limit.
“Whilst enforcement and education are key in changing dangerous driver behaviours on our roads, for everyone’s safety, we need drivers to make the decision themselves not to drink or take drugs and drive and to encourage their friends and family to do the same."
As well as receiving bans and fines, drivers may be ordered to attend a course, receive a Community Order for unpaid supervised community work and if addiction is identified, an Alcohol Treatment and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to help them break free of their addiction.
Those who cause death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs could receive a life sentence.
If you have a problem, seek help from Change Grow Live who offer a free and confidential drug and alcohol service for adults and young people in Warwickshire https://www.changegrowlive.org/drug-alcohol-service-warwickshire/referrals