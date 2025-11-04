Arden House becomes first care home of its kind to get national accreditation for end-of-life care in Leamington Spa

Toni Symonds, Deputy Manager and Aimee Martin, Home Manager at the Gold Standards Framework Awards.

Arden House, a Greensleeves Care home on Clarendon Square, has become the first residential and dementia care home in Royal Leamington Spa to achieve the prestigious Gold Standards Framework (GSF) accreditation for excellence in palliative and end-of-life care.

The recognition was recently celebrated at the Gold Standards Framework Awards Ceremony in Birmingham, where Arden House’s achievement was formally acknowledged by the national GSF team.

Situated in a beautiful Regency property at the heart of the town, Arden House offers residential, dementia and respite care in a warm, homely environment. The not-for-profit home has 33 single rooms, bright lounges and attractive gardens, with an active community life that reflects the spirit of Leamington Spa. Arden House is also currently rated the number one charitable care home in Leamington Spa on independent review site carehome.co.uk, based on feedback from residents and families.

The Gold Standards Framework is a nationally recognised, evidence-based programme designed to improve the quality, coordination and consistency of palliative care. Fewer than 350 care homes in the UK currently hold this accreditation, which demonstrates excellence in enabling people to live well and die well – with dignity, respect and choice.

To gain accreditation, Arden House colleagues completed specialist GSF training, compiled a detailed evidence portfolio and hosted an in-person assessment by the national GSF team to confirm the framework is embedded throughout the home’s care practices.

Aimee Martin, Registered Manager at Arden House, said: “I’m immensely proud of our team for achieving this accreditation and for the compassion and dedication that made it possible.

“To be the first residential and dementia home in Leamington Spa to hold the GSF accreditation is a real achievement for our community. It shows our commitment to ensuring residents can live well until the end – supported with dignity, choice and genuine care from people who know them and their families.”

Arden House was accredited along with 10 sister homes from across Greensleeves Care, bringing the total number of accredited homes in the charitable group to 19.

About Greensleeves Care

Greensleeves Care is a leading UK not-for-profit care home organisation which offers award-winning person-centred residential, dementia and nursing care across 27 care homes. Named in the Top 20 care home groups in the country for eight consecutive years, the organisation is working to help people feel good about care, including by changing the process of moving into a care home from a daunting decision to an empowering choice. This includes through its unique ‘Home for Life’ funding assurance and the satisfaction that care fees go in full towards delivering high-quality care and supporting a decades-long charitable mission.