Arrive Alive charity emergency vehicles respond to over 3,200 999 calls in just 12 months

Arrive Alive is the UK’s only registered charity solely dedicated to funding lifesaving community-based emergency response vehicles, has revealed that its fleet of 14 vehicles has voluntarily responded to over 3,200 emergency 999 calls in the past 12 months.

Serving communities across the West Midlands, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, and the Black Country, these charity-funded emergency vehicles are operated by trained volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs). Dispatched following a 999 call to the ambulance service, CFRs provide immediate medical care at the scene of life-threatening incidents such as cardiac arrests, strokes, breathing difficulties, anaphylaxis, seizures, and other serious emergencies.

Crucially, these emergency vehicles are entirely funded by public donations, community fundraising initiatives, and support from local businesses. Arrive Alive receives no statutory funding, and each vehicle placed on the road is made possible by the generosity of individuals and organisations committed to improving emergency response in their communities. The vehicles are voluntarily operated by CFRs who selflessly give their time and skills to help others.

Debbie Roscoe, Founder of Arrive Alive Charity, said: “Every time one of our vehicles is dispatched, it represents the power of a community coming together to save lives. These 3,200 emergency callouts are not just numbers they are real people who received help at the most critical time in their lives. We are incredibly proud to support the volunteers who make that possible, but we urgently need to expand our fleet so we can reach more people, in more places, with faster response times.”

“A heartfelt thank you goes to every Community First Responder who gives their time, expertise, and compassion to support others. Without them and without the generous donations that keep our vehicles on the road none of this would be possible.”

Each additional vehicle has the potential to make a life-saving difference. Arrive Alive Charity is now urgently appealing for further public support to help expand its fleet, ensuring more communities benefit from faster access to emergency medical care when every second counts.

“Arrive Alive exists solely because of public generosity,” Debbie Roscoe added. “Every donation, no matter how small, directly contributes to saving lives. Together, we can ensure more people across more communities get the urgent help they need when they need it most.”