Art at the Alex celebrates art-led Heritage crafts

September is the month when local artists and makers at Art at the Alex celebrate both history and geography. As part of the national programme of Heritage Open Day events they will show how history can be understood through arts and also offer special demonstrations, especially during Heritage Open Days (September 19-21). Its their fourth year of being part of this national event, we will have not only resident artists but also many special guests.

On Thursday evening (September 19, 6-9), local artist Tamsen Flack in the garb of a Tudor courtesan, will playing instruments and singing period songs while local artists at the Alex show off their skills and offer informal demonstrations of heritage-based crafts. Look out for visiting artists Krys Pietrecki (Friday, spinning), Bethany Hughes (Saturday and Sunday, embroidery) with Sandi Woods (lacemaking, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and on Sunday we have Brian Dickinson (stained glass making).

A highlight of the heritage weekend is linocut artist Eric Gaskell doing a talk (Saturday 20th 1.30-3.30) about his research into his family tree and the development of fascinating and colorful linocuts showing the genealogical connections.

Eric’s artworks form their own exhibition here all month: ‘Family Lines Revisted II’. This shows work which is not usually on public display. Chris Pegler co-owner of the Alex points out that ‘This is an unusual exhibition and an unique approach to illustrating a family tree - it should appeal to those who love ancestry research as well as those interested in art).

Pete Wilson (sculptor) carves stone in the Alex's garden this month as part of NROS

Celebrating our proximity to the Northants border we are participating in Northampton and Rutland Open Studios (NROS), the first time that Rugby has been represented. For this, September exhibitions in the gallery focus on work by two local 'over the border' artists: sculptor Pete Martin (Daventry); and Irene Belcher, fibre artist (Braunston). Seeing Pete at work carving stone in our garden most days is a huge treat.

You can also visit onsite resident studio-holders Belinda Edwards (ceramics), Chris Pegler (spinning weaving and dying), Steve Davies (printmaking), Jenny Ball (metalwork and jewellery making) and John Thompson (photography - also showing in Sheaf Street, Daventry). As visitors last weekend observed: ‘Its like a three course meal for the senses’.