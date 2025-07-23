Art Box hosts 5 years' of creativity

LAMP's 5 year retrospective exhibition installed in Art Box

Art Box, the mini art gallery housed in a listed, red, phone kiosk in central Leamington, is hosting a 5 year retrospective of work by students at Leamington LAMP.

The display, which has been curated and installed by Flo Ellis and Pip Burley of the senior leadership team, features work from LAMP’s art and design and photography courses and is a showcase of the talent that has been nurtured and allowed to flourish over the past half decade.

LAMP is a specialist education provision established in Leamington in 2013. It is dedicated to supporting young people with autism and high anxiety who may struggle in mainstream educational settings. Its staff are passionate about empowering students by recognising their unique creativity and they are sharing the fruits of their work with us all this summer through this excellent exhibition.

Eagle-eyed visitors might also spot a collage dedicated to school dog, Ripley, who is keeping a watchful eye over the artwork.

LAMP Learning senior leaders Flo Ellis and Pip Burley

Art Box is owned by Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and managed by Friends of Christchurch Gardens. It is available, free of charge, for community or school exhibitions. Contact [email protected] to enquire about availability. For news on Art Box exhibitions, follow @artboxleam on Facebook.