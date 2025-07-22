Art in the Park 2025: A creative getaway in the heart of Leamington Spa

As summer approaches, the allure of holidays; a break from routine, a taste of new cultures, and moments of pure inspiration, grows stronger. But with the current cost of living, jetting off to faraway places may not be possible for many.

That’s why this year, Art in the Park is bringing the holiday to you.

Returning to Leamington Spa on August 2nd and 3rd 2025, Art in the Park isn’t just a festival — it’s a vibrant, creative escape. This year’s theme is “Holiday” and the festival invites visitors to immerse themselves in colour, music, culture, and imagination without stepping foot out of the town.

The programme for the weekend is crammed with live performances, interactive installations, hands-on workshops and eclectic art display. A sensory celebration of what travel inspires joy, curiosity, and connection.

Free African Drumming Workshop

“We always aim to keep this festival free and accessible,” says Festival Director Kate Livingston. “So no matter your financial situation, you can still be part of the experience. We need festivals like Art in the Park now more than ever.”

We can't wait to welcome both regular and first-time visitors.The 2025 edition promises moments that feel like magic — the kind you’d expect on a distant beach or bustling city adventure.

And the community is at the heart of it all. You can currently get involved by having your own original craft displayed as part of the festival's community outreach. Make your own shells from recycled materials.Pick up your free craft pack from the Pump Rooms front desk.

Organisers are encouraging attendees to share their favourite festival memories and experiences. “We love seeing how Art in the Park has touched people’s lives,” says the team. “Tag us @artinthepark and use #ArtInThePark2025 to be part of the story.”

Pack your curiosity and creativity — your summer escape awaits in Leamington Spa.