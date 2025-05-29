Art that stops you in your tracks: White Ribbon UK and West Midlands Railway launch inspiring station artwork

Tens of thousands of commuters are being stopped in their tracks, not by delays, but by eye-catching new artwork that isn’t only to be admired. It’s calling for change.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Ribbon UK and West Midlands Rail have teamed up on this new creative project across five stations in the region, designed to make people travelling by train stop, think and act beyond their commute. The installations, now on display at Tile Hill, Adderley Park, Hampton-in-Arden, Marston Green and Stechford stations, confront vital issues around gender-based violence and encourage men to be part of the solution.

At the heart of the campaign is White Ribbon UK’s mission to prevent violence against women and girls by engaging men and boys to challenge sexism, speak out and promote healthy, respectful relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by local illustrator and mural artist Emily Kaye, this project brings public art and making impactful social change together, turning stations into spaces for both awareness and action.

White Ribbon UK artwork unveiled.

The artwork explores themes such as healthy masculinity, being mindful of online influences, and not staying silent when witnessing sexist behaviour. Its key messaging is the importance of allyship and speaking up for what’s right, to create a world where women and girls can live free from the fear of violence.

Commenting on the project, White Ribbon UK CEO, Lynne Elliot, said: “It’s really important to make spaces around us that both spark our thoughts and change our actions, which is exactly what this project is about. By placing these artworks where thousands pass through daily, we’re encouraging people, especially men, to pause, reflect, and consider the steps they can take to change the story for us all.

She continued: “We’re already working with many brilliant, inspiring men who are using their allyship to help build a world where everyone is equal, safe and respected, and we want more to join in. We want this project to inspire commuters to carry its message and spark conversations wherever they’re headed, whether that’s work, back home, or out socialising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Ribbon UK has been named the official charity partner for West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway for 2025/26, plus West Midlands Railway have a White Ribbon branded train on their tracks.

Cara Higgs, Community Strategy Manager at WMR, said: “Male violence against women and girls remains an issue in our society and the communities we serve.

“We have been supporting the White Ribbon campaign for a number of years and recently became an accredited organisation. We have a three-year action plan to promote the campaign and we are hopeful this artwork will make a real difference.”

For more information on White Ribbon, please visit whiteribbon.org.uk