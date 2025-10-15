ArtBox provides sanctuary
The display, which was curated and installed by Deputy Town Clerk Kay Sheriston on behalf of Leamington in Bloom, showcases the entries to the 2024 Leamington in Bloom Photography competition.
The theme for the 2024 competition was Sanctuary and the colourful installation shares how this has been interpreted by entrants, with images of local places of quiet and calm for wildlife and humans alike.
You can find ArtBox on Clarendon Avenue at the edge of Christchurch Gardens, known to many as Top Park. The exhibition is open 24/7, 365 and will run until November.
The Leamington in Bloom Committee is a small and friendly group of volunteers who meet throughout the year to coordinate horticultural activities in Leamington which contribute to the town’s entry into the Heart of England in Bloom competition. If you’re interested in getting involved please contact [email protected].
Art Box is owned by Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and managed by Friends of Christchurch Gardens. It is available, free of charge, for community or school exhibitions. Contact [email protected] to enquire about availability. For news on Art Box exhibitions, follow @artboxleam on Facebook.