ArtBox provides sanctuary

The latest exhibition in Art Box, the mini art gallery housed in a listed, red, phone kiosk in central Leamington, was unveiled last month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display, which was curated and installed by Deputy Town Clerk Kay Sheriston on behalf of Leamington in Bloom, showcases the entries to the 2024 Leamington in Bloom Photography competition.

The theme for the 2024 competition was Sanctuary and the colourful installation shares how this has been interpreted by entrants, with images of local places of quiet and calm for wildlife and humans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find ArtBox on Clarendon Avenue at the edge of Christchurch Gardens, known to many as Top Park. The exhibition is open 24/7, 365 and will run until November.

Kay Sheriston, Deputy Town Clerk with the new exhibition

The Leamington in Bloom Committee is a small and friendly group of volunteers who meet throughout the year to coordinate horticultural activities in Leamington which contribute to the town’s entry into the Heart of England in Bloom competition. If you’re interested in getting involved please contact [email protected].

Art Box is owned by Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and managed by Friends of Christchurch Gardens. It is available, free of charge, for community or school exhibitions. Contact [email protected] to enquire about availability. For news on Art Box exhibitions, follow @artboxleam on Facebook.