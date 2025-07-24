Artist marks 100th anniversary with special gift

Artist Jim Watson with his illustration of The Percival Guildhouse

Celebrated Rugby artist Jim Watson has used his talents to help the Percival Guildhouse mark its centenary by creating a 100th anniversary illustration of its Grade II listed home.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guildhouse, Rugby’s independent centre of lifelong learning, began life in 1925 when former pupils of Rugby School bought the property in St Matthew’s Street, once home to antiquarian Matthew Holbeche Bloxam, to create an adult education centre in memory of former Head Master, Dr John Percival. It continues today offering a wide range of art, craft, wellbeing and academic courses.

Jim’s trademark watercolour print features the town centre side of the 19th century building where it nestles in its gardens just behind today’s art gallery and museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As someone who has benefited from taking art classes at the Guildhouse many years ago I was happy to provide an illustration of the building as my contribution to the centenary celebrations,” said Jim.Prints in different sizes, framed or unframed, as well as greetings cards featuring the illustration are available for sale from the Guildhouse.

Jim came to Rugby as an apprentice with the then BTH, later becoming a draughtsman with AEI. In his spare time, he was contributing gag cartoons to national newspapers and magazines. When major publishers IPC offered him regular work drawing for children’s comics in the late 1960s he decided to leave engineering and became a freelance illustrator.

He has gone on to write and illustrate more than 20 books; has worked with a variety of advertising agencies and publishers and learnt different art techniques and technologies ‘on the job’ but his signature style remains line and watercolour, which he has used to depict scenes around the UK. A 2025 calendar for Rugby featured a series of Jim’s drawings of notable local buildings, capturing the charm and essence of the town.