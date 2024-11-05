Rob Musgrove's winning entry

A new exhibition has been launched at the Art Room gallery in Leamington to mark the ongoing collaboration between two of the town’s leading arts groups.

The exhibition features photographic works by members of Leamington Studio Artists, which runs the gallery, and Leamington Spa Photographic Society.

It is the second year the two groups, which between them have a membership of more than 600, have collaborated to stage a joint photographic competition and exhibition.

This year’s entries, with the theme of ‘Nature,’ were judged by local professional photographer and educator Hannah Carter-Orton, with prizes donated by London Camera Exchange being presented by LSA trustee Mike Patrick at the exhibition’s official launch.

Competition judge Hannah Carter-Orton with some of the photographs on display at the Art Room gallery

Commenting on the entries, Hannah remarked: “It’s been such an enjoyable and challenging task, with such wonderful work being exhibited in such an exceptional space that displays artwork beautifully.”

First prize went to LSPS member Rob Musgrove with his study of an orangutan, The Old Man of the Forest. Runner-up was LSA member Lucinda Batchelor with Lily of the Valley on Wool, and third place went to After the Flood by Peter Chappell from LSPS.

Following the presentations, Mike Patrick said: “It’s great to see both art groups producing such excellent work, and long may our collaboration continue.”

The exhibition at the Art Room in Satchwell Court, Leamington, is on until November 23.

Information about the two groups can be found at lsa-artists.org and lsps.org.uk

And work by two other LSPS members can also be seen among images at the nearby Gallery Photiq where gallery owner Nat Coulson is staging an exhibition of work by members of the gallery’s Cliq Photiq group which runs until November 16.