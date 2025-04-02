Ashlawn School student stars in blockbuster Disney film
Year 11 student, Viv Rowe, has made an incredible leap into the world of Hollywood, acting and singing in the live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale. Not only does Viv appear in the film, but she also performs the song ‘Good Things Grow’ on the official soundtrack.
Over the course of filming at the iconic Pinewood Studios, Viv had the chance to work alongside renowned director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), celebrated choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land), and global superstar Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as well as Snow White herself – Rachel Zegler.
Paul Brockwell, Principal at Ashlawn School, said: “We are so proud of Viv and everything she has accomplished. Her success is the result of extraordinary talent, perseverance and passion. It is truly inspiring to see a member of our school community shine on the global stage.
“The entertainment industry is fiercely competitive, making Viv’s success even more remarkable. Her achievement is a testament to years of dedication, with intensive performing arts training every evening, every weekend and throughout school holidays since she was a young child.
“At Ashlawn we believe in giving our best, always, and Viv is an incredible example of this – the whole school is cheering her on as she takes this exciting step in her career.”