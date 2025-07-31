Aspiring athletes invited to get competitive at youth games event in Rugby
The Houlton Youth Games offers children aged four to 18 the chance to get involved in games and sports including obstacle courses, archery, tug of war, Sumo suits and javelin.
This year’s event takes place on August 8 from 11am to 3pm at the Houlton Sports Pitches at Dollman Farm and is completely free to join.
As well as sports and games, light refreshments will be on offer and there will be a quiet zone for cool-down time, along with other activities and entertainment, providing fun for the whole family.
Organised by Houlton’s master developer Urban&Civic alongside Rugby Borough Council Play Rangers, and supported by Warwickshire Police, the Houlton Youth Games proved a huge hit last year.
Elly Hemus, Community Development Lead at Urban&Civic, said: “The Houlton Youth Games is a great way to get outdoors, try something new and enjoy a brilliant community day.
"Everyone had a great time last year, and we can’t wait for this year’s event to be even better.”
The Houlton Youth Games is open to everybody, even if they don’t live in Houlton, and there is no need to sign up, people can just turn up on the day.
The event comes after the Houlton Family Fun Day, organised by Houlton’s Community Events Team in partnership with Urban&Civic, in June attracted more than 2,500 people for a day featuring music, inflatables, food and drink vans, tours of emergency vehicles, face painting, stalls, activities, sports and more.
Visit https://my.houltonrugby.co.uk/whats-on/HoultonYouthGames/ to find out more
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.