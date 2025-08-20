Atherstone active play centre starts life under management of national experts

The Play Hub Active Play centre in Atherstone has officially begun life under the new management of national active play experts Trilogy Active and its Berzerk Active Play brand.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At Trilogy Active we believe, support, promote and deliver evidence based Active Play that benefits the cognitive, social and physical development of children across the UK.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher.

“Therefore, we are delighted to be the new owners of The Play Hub and to have the opportunity to continue delivering its greatly valued services to the local Atherstone community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a not-for-profit organisation Trilogy Active operates Active Play facilities across the Midlands with venues in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham under the Berzerk Active Play brand. They work in partnership and deliver services for Local Authorities, the NHS and Universities in the communities that they serve.

The Play Hub at Atherstone is now under new management.

The Play Hub, which will shortly be rebranded to Berzerk, is open 7 days a week is home to a large playframe area packed with entertainment, separate play areas for toddlers and a number of slides and a sports arena with an astro turf football and basketball pitch.

“As owners and operators of Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Birmingham and Derby, we believe and promote the active play environment which stimulates brain function, development and physical literacy.” John Fletcher continued.

“The Play Hub is also a place where children build skills and traits such as confidence, resilience, self-esteem, independence and where they develop gross motor development and fine motor development skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new management of Trilogy Active the popular centre will see a programme of maintenance and infrastructure improvements take place across the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

The Play Hub at Atherstone is now under new management.

“Our work with children and families across Atherstone will ensure that we can continue to deliver, support and promote the evidence-based benefits of Active Play, in both structured and ‘just play’ environments, to the community that we serve.”