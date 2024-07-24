Atherstone IT worker changes her career to help animals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwickshire animal lover is changing her life and career to help animals.

Rebecca Allen, 31 who lives in Atherstone has left her IT career to follow her dream of helping dogs and horses as a Veterinary Physiotherapist.

Rebecca found the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy, a RAMP accredited education provider, offering a degree equivalent programme, and opted for the learning option over a place at Harper Adams University.

She said: "I was really excited to get into university, but at that point I didn't know about the Academy but then spoke to the founder Wendy and realised that it was a far better option.

Rebecca with Oscar and Bailey - Animal News Agency

"The Academy offers a flexible blended learning approach that I can work through at my own pace, allowing me to complete my studies within my chosen timescales, whilst also maintaining my other commitments.

"The blended learning approach also means that I won’t have to spend hours a day travelling in order to learn. And it’s a much less expensive option! I was also able to start straight away and within the first week was on a placement with Wendy.

"I had been worried about the slower pace of university, and to be honest being surrounded by 18 year-olds. This course is allowing me to crack on and get to where I want to be." To get experience working with animals while she studies, Rebecca is volunteering with the Nuneaton and North Warwickshire Equestrian Centre, which supports children with special educational needs in animal therapy sessions.

"I have always loved animals and in my work placements so far doing this doesn't even feel like work. I am so lucky to be able to study for my dream job."

And now that animals are her focus, Rebecca can't wait to get started in her veterinary physiotherapy career.

Rebecca, who lives with her partner James, 30 and dogs Oscar the rescue greyhound and Bailey the chorkie, added: "My long term dream is to set up my own centre working with dogs and horses, and offer hydrotherapy too.

"It will also be amazing to help dogs like Oscar and Bailey in their later years and if they ever get injured. As there are so many breeds of dogs out there with different health concerns it would be great to be able to offer non-invasive treatment options to improve their wellbeing, prevent health issues from occurring, and to help aid their recovery from other veterinary treatments.

"Oscar has a habit of zooming in the house and running into things so having his own Vet Physio should be useful!

"An amazing part of the Academy course is that it helps you with personal, professional and business skills that are specific to this industry, and as the course progresses you get different levels of qualification along the way, so you can start to practice and build up your business as you study.” Wendy Vaughan, founder of the Academy said “We are delighted to be able to provide a genuine alternative to people like Rececca. We are proud to offer a flexible, accessible, more affordable option for those wanting to pursue a career in Veterinary Physiotherapy”