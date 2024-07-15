Author from Rugby writes remarkable play of one woman’s struggle to survive in a brutal male environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An author and journalist from Rugby has written a play based on the life of an 18th century woman who disguised herself as a soldier so that she could find her lover who had been sent to the wars.

Former Rugby Advertiser reporter John Phillpott tells the story of Hannah Snell, who was born in Worcester and had fallen in love with a marine.

When he was called away to fight the French, she decided to follow him. To do this she disguised herself as a man and enlisted in the British Army.

Incredibly, her gender was not discovered, even though she was wounded in battle several times. On one occasion, she was hit by a musket ball in the groin, and to avoid detection, dug the bullet out using her bayonet.

John Phillpott.

John said: “I first became aware of the story when my elder daughter was living in the building where Hannah was born, in Friar Street, Worcester.

“There were several cases of women masquerading as men in the 18 th century in order to follow their husbands or lovers, either in the army or navy, but Hannah’s story is by far the best-known and most dramatic of them all.

“After leaving the army, Hannah enjoyed a successful career touring the theatres of Britain enthralling the crowds as she related her adventures. But sadly, she ended up in Bedlam Lunatic Asylum, London, and that is where my story starts.

“For dramatic purposes I have had to reimagine the scene when a broadside seller – they were the forerunners of the modern newspaper journalist – visits the asylum and tries to get Hannah’s story.”

Hannah Snell.

The Female Warrior is the remarkable account of one woman’s struggle to survive in a brutal male environment, a story of boundless courage and the resolute refusal to passively accept the routine misogyny of those times.

She was a trailblazer years ahead of her time, whose dogged determination in the face of countless ordeals stands as a beacon to women everywhere.

John Phillpott started his career in journalism on the Rugby Advertiser at the age of 16 in 1965. Since then, he has worked on papers in the Midlands and north of England, written numerous articles for national and international magazines, and is the author of several books. He is also a musician, playing guitar, ukelele and harmonica.

John is married to Cheryl and they have two grown-up children and two grandchildren.

The Female Warrior is on stage at the Swan Theatre, Worcester from Thursday, September 19, to Saturday, September 21. Visit worcestertheatres.co.uk Box Office: 01905 611427