Autumn budget: Severn Trent affordability schemes to help customers reduce water bills

Coventry-based Severn Trent has reminded customers of the help many could get with their water bills following the autumn budget.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company currently helps more than 300,000 households with their bills through a range of affordability schemes.

And from 2025 it is set to more than double the amount of households who might be eligible to receive financial help with a new £575m package of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means around one in seven customers across the Midlands, or nearly 700,000 households, could receive help with their bills between 2025 and 2030.

Help with bills at Severn Trent

Multiple schemes and initiatives are available at Severn Trent to help customers who are eligible to reduce their water bills, debts and water consumption. They include:

The Big Difference Scheme can offer a reduction of water bills to eligible Severn Trent customer who are struggling to pay and who have a household income below £22,010. If your application is successful, the 12 month scheme will design a tailored payment plan.

WaterSure is a scheme where eligible customers could see their bills capped if they have low income, a medical condition or large family.

Get Water Fit. Use our calculator to see what water you are using and where you could make savings and help the environment.

Single Occupier. If customers live alone and can’t have a meter fitted, they could benefit from a lower tariff if they qualify.

Customer Assistance Scheme. Severn Trent is also working in partnership with independent charity Auriga to support people with their financial needs, including debt advice.

Severn Trent’s bills are currently the second lowest in England, some £29 below average.

Jude Burditt, Customer Director at Severn Trent said: “Keeping bills low and affordable is always a priority but we know that some people need help, and we want them to know it’s always there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s why we were able to previously announced a huge investment in offering more financial support than ever, nearly doubling the number of people we can help.

“It’s not one size fits all when it comes to our customers, so we have a range of schemes and help available, so they can get access to the help they need, when they need it.”

Other Severn Trent tips for customers include how to protect your pipes from freezing to prevent leaks as we head into winter. For more informtion on the schemes, visit Severn Trent Water (stwater.co.uk)