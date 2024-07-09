Award celebrates 10 years since first recognition of Armed Forces Covenant signees
This Ministry of Defence award recognises companies for their support to the Armed Forces community, including Reservists, Veterans, spouses, Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers and Cadets. To qualify for the Silver Award organisations must demonstrate a number of positive measures and policies that actively support members of the Armed Forces community, align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant and employ at least one individual from the Armed Forces community.
West Midland RFCA would like to congratulate all of their 2024 winners (listed below). The organisations cover all of the regions counties and come from a wide range of sectors including construction, local government, healthcare, technology and more.
Herefordshire:Herefordshire's Veteran Support CentreOrigin8tive LimitedPrecision Technic Defence Ltd
Shropshire:Approved Care and Support LtdDodd Group LimitedDonnington & Muxton Parish CouncilDulson Training LtdLaurel Group LimitedModel EventsOakengates Town CouncilShropshire Chamber of CommerceThe Essential Expert Limited
Staffordshire:Belvoir Stafford and Stone (OAJ Limited)Blue Cube Portable Cold Stores LimitedNorth Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS TrustStaffordshire Fire and Rescue ServiceTamworth Borough Council
Warwickshire:Alliance Medical LtdCoventry City CouncilDriving Academy Global LimitedGeorge Eliot Hospital NHS TrustGodiva LtdManufacturing Technology Centre LimitedMy Trusted Wills and Estate Planning LLPSouth Warwickshire University NHS Foundation TrustWigley Investment Holdings
West Midlands:Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS TrustBirmingham Youth Sports AcademyJonathan Lee Recruitment LimitedMAC Surfacing LimitedModality PartnershipPLT Training LimitedRider Levett Bucknall UK LtdWalsall Metropolitan Borough CouncilWorkspace Technology Limited
Worcestershire:Assure Technical LimitedKarndean Designflooring
Darren Knight, Philip Sinclair and Cat Suckling, Regional Employer Engagement Directors for West Midland RFCA commented on the announcement:
“The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme continues to encourage employers to support Defence and inspire others to do the same.
“We are absolutely delighted that 37 organisations across our region have been recognised by the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in its 10th year. We know the commitment these organisations show and demonstrate, and applaud their recognition.
“Many congratulations to them all and we look forward to continuing to work with them.”
The ERS was launched to recognise and reward employers who support Defence and inspire others to do the same. To find out more about the ERS and Armed Forces Covenant visit https://www.wmrfca.org/employers
