Award-winning Charity Christmas Tree collection returns for 2025

By Laura Dadson
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 15:04 GMT
Coventry and Warwickshire’s Charity Christmas Tree Collection is pleased to announce the collection dates for 2025; year 6 of recycling, fundraising and fun!

The team were recently honoured at BBC Coventry and Warwickshire’s Make A Difference Awards, receiving the fundraising prize at September’s celebratory event.

The annual collection of real Christmas trees is organised by Pass The Smile with The Myton Hospices. In return for a donation, volunteers collect and recycle your real tree. The 2025 collection takes place from Friday 10th January to Sunday 12th January.

Launched in 2020 the project has now raised £149,323, funds that help both local charities to pursue their work and support communities.