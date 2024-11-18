Award-winning Charity Christmas Tree collection returns for 2025
Coventry and Warwickshire’s Charity Christmas Tree Collection is pleased to announce the collection dates for 2025; year 6 of recycling, fundraising and fun!
The team were recently honoured at BBC Coventry and Warwickshire’s Make A Difference Awards, receiving the fundraising prize at September’s celebratory event.
The annual collection of real Christmas trees is organised by Pass The Smile with The Myton Hospices. In return for a donation, volunteers collect and recycle your real tree. The 2025 collection takes place from Friday 10th January to Sunday 12th January.
Launched in 2020 the project has now raised £149,323, funds that help both local charities to pursue their work and support communities.1