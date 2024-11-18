Award-winning Charity Christmas Tree collection returns for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coventry and Warwickshire’s Charity Christmas Tree Collection is pleased to announce the collection dates for 2025; year 6 of recycling, fundraising and fun!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team were recently honoured at BBC Coventry and Warwickshire’s Make A Difference Awards, receiving the fundraising prize at September’s celebratory event.

The annual collection of real Christmas trees is organised by Pass The Smile with The Myton Hospices. In return for a donation, volunteers collect and recycle your real tree. The 2025 collection takes place from Friday 10th January to Sunday 12th January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad