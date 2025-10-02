Back to the old school to celebrate 100 years of the Percival Guildhouse in Rugby

An evening of music, literature and fun at Rugby School was enjoyed by supporters of a life-long learning centre in the town centre.

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown unveiled a plaque to mark the 100th anniversary of The Percival Guildhouse.

Old Big School was the setting for the event with donors, staff, trustees and dignitaries gathering to celebrate the centre.

Named in honour of a Dr John Percival, a former head master at Rugby School, the Guildhouse promoted his ambition for education to be available to adults from all walks of life.

The Old Rugbeians, former Rugby School pupils, bought antiquarian Matthew Holbeche Bloxam’s house in St Matthew’s Street, opening a centre there on 29 September 1925.

Tim Day, Director of Development and Alumni, said the Rugbeian Society was proud of its role in founding the Guildhouse and pleased to have helped in organising the closing centenary event. Its focus today lies in supporting youth education through organisations such as The Arnold Foundation, its transformational boarding bursary scheme, which it created in 2003, and which has provided fully-funded places for 200 talented students from heavily disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rob Close, Guildhouse Chair of Trustees, applauded each generation of students and volunteers that had seen the Guildhouse through periods of severe economic downturn, a world war and withdrawal of all municipal funding enabling it to continue today as unique in Warwickshire in the type of learning provision it offers to adults.

He spoke of the challenge being faced post Covid to restore student numbers but also the determination to work towards future anniversaries.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Guildhouse member Andy Roughton, organised a short story writing competition among secondary schools in Rugby.

A highlight of the closing event was a presentation of prizes to winners in different age categories and the reading of the winning stories. Music at the start of the evening was provided four Rugby School pupils.

David Dove, Guildhouse Centenary Committee Chairman, in thanking all who had helped, hoped the 100-year anniversary and the public platform it had provided via a variety of events, would serve as the springboard to a secure future.

The plaque, which will be fixed to the wall by the Guildhouse front door, says: “The Percival Guildhouse. Celebrating 100 years of lifelong learning 1925-2025. Enriching Every Stage of Life.”