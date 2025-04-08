Be part of the theatre magic: Talisman Theatre seeks volunteer ushers and stewards

Be part of the theatre magic and volunteer at the Talisman Theatre & Arts Centre

The Talisman Theatre & Arts Centre is looking for friendly and enthusiastic volunteers to join its ushering team. If you love theatre, enjoy meeting people, or simply want to be part of something special in the local community, this is a fantastic opportunity!

With the arrival of new Front of House Manager, Sue Ison-Jacques, the theatre is eager to welcome fresh faces to help create an unforgettable experience for audiences. As an usher (also known as a steward), you'll be the friendly face greeting theatre-goers, scanning tickets, showing people to their seats, selling ice creams, and ensuring everyone has a fabulous night out.

No previous experience is needed - just a welcoming attitude and a willingness to be part of the theatre’s warm and lively atmosphere. It’s a great way to socialise, support the arts, and experience performances from behind the scenes.

Sue, a familiar face behind the Talisman bar for the past three years, is excited to step into her new role and strengthen the already wonderful, friendly team as the theatre continues to grow busier. With full houses for its main stage shows, regular cinema nights, social events, and an increasing number of community groups using the space since the 2023 foyer expansion, there's a perfect opportunity for anyone with a few hours to spare, or those looking to get more involved, to join and help support this vibrant and welcoming team.

Why volunteer?

"Phil Bowser has done a fantastic job leading Front of House for many years, and I’m honoured to take up the baton. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into this new role and learning even more about life at the Talisman. One of my first missions? Recruiting more fabulous volunteers! If you or someone you know is curious about getting involved, I’d love to hear from you. No pressure, no commitment - just get in touch for a chat and see if it might be something you’d enjoy."

If you're interested in joining the team, feel free to reach out to Sue at [email protected], or simply stop by the theatre for a friendly chat after 8:30pm on Friday nights (excluding show nights), when the bar is open for our members' social drink to unwind at the end of the week. It’s a great chance to meet new faces, learn more about the theatre, and see how you can get involved. Come and experience the magic of the Talisman!