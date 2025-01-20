Beat ‘Blue Monday’ at Severn Trent’s stunning Draycote Reservoir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent is encouraging people to beat ‘Blue Monday’ and get out and about at their local visitor centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Draycote Water, nestled in the heart of Warwickshire boasts plenty of activities, including many walking routes and stunning surroundings.

It’s a known fact that walking and fresh air is good for the body and mind, so Severn Trent’s visitor sites are great to help shake off any January blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in 1969, it’s the biggest body of water in Warwickshire, and offers a variety of walking routes and country park along with a café and watersports.

Draycote Water

Draycote’s trails include the:

Hensborough Trail- A short loop that will take you through our Country Park giving you fantastic views across the reservoir. Teeming with butterflies through the summer, with regular sightings of kestrels, sparrow hawks and green woodpeckers this dog friendly route is perfect for nature lovers.

Dam Trial – a 1.8-mile walk, this is a medium-length trail that gives some of the experience of the Reservoir Loop for those who don’t wish to go so far. This is the easiest and most accessible trail.Reservoir Trail – a 5-mile walk where people can go for a run or get your bike and helmet and cycle all the way around the reservoir. The smooth, level road is suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs so the whole family can enjoy it together. You’ll hear the noisy calls of gulls swooping over the open water and maybe catch a glimpse of kestrels and buzzards hunting small prey.

The Reservoir and Dam Trail are accessible routes at Draycote. Dogs are welcome on our Hensborough Trail and in the Country Park but our Reservoir and Dam Trail are dog free walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draycote Water

Dan Taberner, Visitor Experience Lead at Severn Trent, said: “Draycote is the perfect location if you want to get out and about in nature, get some exercise in the great outdoors and take in some of the most amazing views.

“Walking and being outdoors is great for mental health, and we’re open all year round for people to come get a taste of nature and enjoy the sites and activities.

“With a number of trails there is something to suit everyone, making it the perfect place to visit whether you are a fitness fanatic or a family looking for a day out, or just want to get a bit of fresh air.”

For further information about Draycote, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites