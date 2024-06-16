'Beautiful inside and out': Heartbroken family pay tribute to 12 year old boy killed in Coventry hit and run
Keaton Slater, 12, died after being hit by a car which failed to stop.
Investigators are today continuing work to trace the driver of the black BMW involved in the tragic collision in Radford Road shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.
Despite the efforts of paramedics Keaton was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
His family have paid tribute to the youngster, saying: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.
"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible.”
Police seized a black BMW after it was found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley and that is being forensically examined an appeal is made to the driver or witnesses to come forward.
One person handed themselves in to officers at a police station yesterday evening (Saturday) and they have been voluntarily questioned. They have now been released under investigation.
Officers are retrieving and reviewing CCTV from around the area.
Sgt Rich Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12 year old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.
"We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.
"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.
"But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."
Contact police on 101 quoting log number 3407-140624, or email [email protected]
For anyone who doesn't want to give their details but wants to help, speak anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.