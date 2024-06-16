'Beautiful inside and out': Heartbroken family pay tribute to 12 year old boy killed in Coventry hit and run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The heartbroken family of a young boy who was killed in a hit and run incident have paid tribute to their son who was ‘beautiful inside and out’.

Keaton Slater, 12, died after being hit by a car which failed to stop.

Investigators are today continuing work to trace the driver of the black BMW involved in the tragic collision in Radford Road shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the efforts of paramedics Keaton was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Keaton: 'beautiful inside and out'.

His family have paid tribute to the youngster, saying: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible.”

Police seized a black BMW after it was found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley and that is being forensically examined an appeal is made to the driver or witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person handed themselves in to officers at a police station yesterday evening (Saturday) and they have been voluntarily questioned. They have now been released under investigation.

Officers are retrieving and reviewing CCTV from around the area.

Sgt Rich Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12 year old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

"We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

"But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."

Contact police on 101 quoting log number 3407-140624, or email [email protected]