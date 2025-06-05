Bedworth man jailed after hiding phone containing indecent images of children

A Bedworth man has been jailed after hiding a phone containing indecent images of children.

Shane Jaques, 34, who was was previously convicted for possessing indecent images of children, breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

As part of his sentencing, he was handed an SHPO which forced him to tell police about all digital devices so his use could be monitored.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Last year we caught Jaques with a phone that he hadn’t declared - so we arrested him and sent it for forensic analysis.

“When that analysis came back it showed that he had indecent images of children on the phone.

"We re-arrested him and he was charged with possessing indecent images of children and breaching his SHPO.”

He was held in custody and at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday, June 4, he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Kim Stafford said: “The management of sex offenders doesn’t stop when they leave prison. We work around the clock to hold offenders like Jaques to account.

“With Sexual Harm Prevention Orders, we constantly monitor them and – when there are any breaches – they can expect us to be taking them back into custody and putting them before the courts.

“Viewing indecent images of children creates a demand which causes yet more children to be abused.

“Anyone in this county viewing indecent images of children can expect to see detectives at their door, sooner or later.”