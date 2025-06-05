Bedworth man jailed after hiding phone containing indecent images of children

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Bedworth man has been jailed after hiding a phone containing indecent images of children.

Shane Jaques, 34, who was was previously convicted for possessing indecent images of children, breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

As part of his sentencing, he was handed an SHPO which forced him to tell police about all digital devices so his use could be monitored.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Last year we caught Jaques with a phone that he hadn’t declared - so we arrested him and sent it for forensic analysis.

Shane Jaques.Shane Jaques.
Shane Jaques.

“When that analysis came back it showed that he had indecent images of children on the phone.

"We re-arrested him and he was charged with possessing indecent images of children and breaching his SHPO.”

He was held in custody and at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday, June 4, he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Kim Stafford said: “The management of sex offenders doesn’t stop when they leave prison. We work around the clock to hold offenders like Jaques to account.

“With Sexual Harm Prevention Orders, we constantly monitor them and – when there are any breaches – they can expect us to be taking them back into custody and putting them before the courts.

“Viewing indecent images of children creates a demand which causes yet more children to be abused.

“Anyone in this county viewing indecent images of children can expect to see detectives at their door, sooner or later.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice