Behind the Build: Lord Mayor of Coventry joins primary school pupils for launch of educational housing experience

The Lord Mayor of Coventry recently visited a 171-home development in Keresley to help launch an educational ‘Behind the Build’ experience, joining pupils from a nearby primary school for the first tour.

Cllr Rachel Lancaster and children aged between 10 and 11 were welcomed to Lioncourt Homes’ development, The Croft, to explore how modern, energy-efficient homes are built, during an engaging site visit organised by the award-winning homebuilder.

Behind the Build is a dedicated exhibition home that shows each room at a different stage of completion, highlighting sustainability, innovation, building methods and diversity in materials.

The Lord Mayor and the pupils from Keresley Newland Primary Academy toured the four-bedroom home with Construction Director, Danny Tunstall, Site Manager, George Lowe, Assistant Site Manager Chad Walker, and Senior Architectural Technician, Jake Cottrell.

Cllr Rachel Lancaster and Kerseley Newland Primary Academy pupils.

During the visit students also completed a quiz and explored the adjacent show homes to compare the different phases of homebuilding to Behind the Build.

Cllr Rachel Lancaster, Lord Mayor of Coventry, said: “Behind the Build offers an invaluable insight into the homebuilding process, and the many opportunities in construction that young people may not have previously considered.

“I am delighted to support this important initiative which shows how local developments add value to our community, and I hope to see more students of all ages exploring this great space.”

Danny Tunstall, Construction Director at Lioncourt Homes, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome the Lord Mayor and pupils from Keresley Newland Primary School to the launch of our new Behind the Build home.

Mrs Laura Cantwell (right) accompanied pupils on the tour led by Danny Tunstall, Construction Director (left), Jake Cottrell, Senior Architectural Technician, (centre-left), George Lowe, Site Manager (centre-right) and Chad Walker, Assistant Site Manager (right).

“This initiative has been designed to pull back the curtain the construction process, showcasing the innovations that drive sustainability and advancements in homebuilding technology.

“I’d like to thank the Lord Mayor for visiting. She was fantastic with the children, helping them with the quiz and explaining parts of the construction process herself. The pupils’ enthusiasm and curiosity was hugely encouraging to see.”

Mrs Laura Cantwell, from Keresley Newland Primary Academy, said: “Our pupils found the experience fascinating and engaging. Exploring the design and building process brought their learning to life, and was consolidated by a great quiz as well as a Q&A.

“We’d like to thank Lioncourt Homes and the Lord Mayor for supporting such an inspiring and educational visit.”

Behind the Build is based at The Croft, a 171-home development in Keresley, Coventry.

The development is located off Bennetts Road, just over four miles from Coventry, and near to the M6, making further afield locations such as Birmingham and Rugby easily accessible.

Lioncourt Homes currently has a variety of two, three, and four bedroom homes available at The Croft in detached, semi-detached and terraced styles, and will continue to provide social value for the area through its community engagement programme.