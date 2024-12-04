Rugby swimmers took the plunge for a charity close to their hearts.

Rugby Artistic Swimming Club raised £3,692 for Breast Cancer Now through its ‘sponsored synch’ challenge.

Held over three sessions at The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre and Rugby School Sports Centre, the event brought swimmers of all ages from across the whole club together to complete 55,675m of synchronised swimming drills.

The challenge was about more than just swimming—it was a meaningful opportunity to support a cause deeply connected to the club.

Wearing pink for Breast Cancer Now.

With several members and their families recently impacted by breast cancer, the club aimed to give back in recognition of the care and support they received throughout their journeys.

Katie Huett, coach of the club’s 131415 National Squad, said: "Being diagnosed with breast cancer was a life-changing moment for me and my family.

"The support of the club and the swimmers has been incredible, and I’m so proud to see them working together for such an important cause.

"Events like this show the power of our swimming community—not just in the water, but in supporting each other.”

Head coach Hannah Secher who also organised the event, praised the swimmers’ dedication.

She said: “Watching our club unite for the Sponsored Synch has been truly inspiring.

“From our youngest members who are just getting to grips with the sport, to those older, more experienced swimmers they

all displayed an incredible sense of determination and heart.

"As a female-dominated sport, breast cancer is an issue likely to affect many of us at some point, and we’re proud to support this cause while expressing our gratitude for the care received by our members.”

The club is thankful to everyone who has donated, participated, and cheered on the swimmers.

Organisers are still accepting donations for the charity.