Bella Hardy UK tour comes to Warwick Arts Centre Studio

Bella Hardy, the inimitable voice of modern folk, is set to embark on a highly anticipated UK tour with a visit to Warwick Arts Centre Studio on June 12.

Hardy, a singer-songwriter with a gift for storytelling, has earned a reputation as a boundary-pushing artist whose work continues to evolve whilst staying deeply rooted in the traditions that shaped her.

This is spellbinding folk music for the modern age – rooted in tradition but unafraid to venture into new, uncharted, and very personal territory.

With the ability to conjure and twist stories that call straight to the heart, her themes of displacement and home, lost and found love, heartache and joy, are delivered with her unique, disarming honesty, and, of course, the acclaimed crystalline voice that won herBBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Singer of the Year.

Bella hardy Photo by Kate Chappell

With award winning guitarist Jenn Butterworth by her side, these shows promise to be something truly special.

Speaking about the tour, Bella says,“There’s something magical about performing live, where the songs can grow and change each night depending on the energy in the room. I’ll be performing a collection of songs very close to my heart, and there’s nothing like the energy of a live show to bring them to life.”

Photo Credit Kate Chappell