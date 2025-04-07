Bellway team in Warwickshire celebrate ninth consecutive HBF 5-Star home builder award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Bellway’s developments in Warwickshire are celebrating after the company was awarded HBF 5-Star home builder status for the ninth consecutive year.

The accolade is the highest attainable from the Home Builders Federation. It shows that more than 90 per cent of customers who have moved into their new home say they would recommend Bellway to a friend.

Bellway is building new homes in:

Arden Glade, Keresley

Yew Tree Park, Nuneaton

Astley Fields, Bedworth.

A street scene at Bellway’s Yew Tree Meadows development in Nuneaton.

Ashberry Homes, which is also part of the Bellway Group, is building new homes at Yew Tree Meadows, Nuneaton.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “Our teams across Warwickshirework exceptionally hard to create homes our customers can be proud of, and to make the homebuying journey run smoothly. This award recognises that our customers feel their efforts have been successful.

“We are grateful to every homebuyer who took the time to give their feedback, culminating in this incredible endorsement.”

Bellway has outlined its commitment to prioritising people and the planet as part of its ‘Better with Bellway’ sustainability strategy. This includes a focus on customers and communities.

Marie said: “Building new homes brings wider benefits to communities, including creating employment opportunities for hundreds of sub-contractors. These local companies make an important contribution to our customers’ experience of buying and living in their new home. Their engagement in our customer-first ethos is a key component to the success we are celebrating today.”

The HBF’s star ratings are based on a customer satisfaction survey carried out eight weeks after a customer moves into their home by the NHBC (National House Building Council). The survey covers multiple aspects of the home-buying process but the ratings are based on one question alone – ‘Would you recommend the developer to a friend?’.

For more information about Bellway developments in Warwickshire visit bellway.co.uk.

To find out more about Ashberry Homes, visit ashberryhomes.co.uk.