Bellway to open new development in Keresley

The first phase of a new development which will deliver much-needed new housing in Keresley on the western edge of Coventry is to open in February.

Bellway has secured detailed planning permission for the new homes on land off Fivefield Road.

Construction work is progressing at Arden Glade, off Fivefield Road, where Bellway West Midlands is building 244 homes which comprise the first phase of the project. A four-bedroom Weaver showhome is due to open on Saturday 22 February, with the first homes being released for sale on the same day.

Teresa Bronson-Blackham, Sales Manager for Bellway West Midlands, said: “With work now well underway at Arden Glade we are looking forward to welcoming the first visitors to the development in February and showing them round our new showhome.

A computer-generated image of what Bellway’s Arden Glade in Keresley will look like.

“This development has been carefully planned as a new community which will meet the needs of a wide range of people, with two, three, four and five-bedroom houses for private sale alongside affordable homes for local people.

“People living here will be able to enjoy the benefits of living in a high-quality, energy-efficient new-build home, all with solar PV panels, smart thermostats and electric vehicle charging points to help residents reduce both their fuel bills and their carbon emissions.

“The new homes will be surrounded by green open spaces, with play areas and footpaths, to make the most of this leafy location on the edge of the Warwickshire countryside, while also being within easy reach of all the amenities of the city centre.”

The new homes at Arden Glade will form part of the Keresley Sustainable Urban Extension, a Coventry City Council plan that proposes a total of 3,100 homes to be built in the area.

Bellway’s Strategic Land team helped to steer the plans for the Bellway development through the planning process and negotiate the planning agreement.

Under this agreement, the first phase will deliver 61 affordable homes built for shared ownership or low-cost rent, as well as approximately £5.7 million provided in financial contributions towards local infrastructure and services. These payments will help fund road improvements, schools, health services, and sports facilities.

Later phases of the project could deliver a further 290 homes of which 73 would be affordable homes as well as approximately £6.9 million in financial contributions towards local infrastructure and services.

The first homes to be released for sale at Arden Glade will be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom Artisan style houses.