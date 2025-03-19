Bellway unveils showhome at Arden Glade development in Keresley

A showhome has been unveiled at Bellway’s Arden Glade development in Keresley, where the first homes have been released onto the market.

A showhome has been unveiled at Bellway’s Arden Glade development in Keresley, where the first homes have been released onto the market.

Visitors were able to look around the four-bedroom property, built in the Weaver house style, during a launch event on Saturday, March 1.

Guests were treated to hot drinks and cake from Really Awesome Coffee and had the chance to speak to members of the sales team about the homes available.

Izabelle and Jackson White attended the showhome launch and looked around the Weaver showhome.

More than 130 people attended the event and 1 homes were reserved on the day.

Bellway is building 244 homes at the site off Fivefield Road, with all properties featuring electric vehicle charging points and PV solar panels.

Teresa Bronson-Blackham, Sales Manager at Bellway West Midlands, said: “The showhome launch was a great opportunity for people to find out more about the development and the range of energy efficient properties that are available.

“Our visitors enjoyed looking around the showhome for inspiration after having a coffee and a slice of cake. It’s a relaxed way of starting the process of purchasing a new home and it helps potential buyers get a feel for what living in one of our homes could be like.

Penelope Bronson enjoyed looking around the Lilo and Stitch inspired bedroom at Bellway’s showhome launch.

“It’s also a chance for guests to see the high quality of the build and the finish in our new properties which we are very proud of.

The Weaver itself is a stunning four-bedroom house with a living room that’s full of light and a really spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family room.

“Arden Glade is in a sought-after village that is surrounded by lovely countryside. It’s a highly desirable place to live, and that has been reflected by the strong level of interest we have already seen from potential buyers.”

Arden Glade will comprise 183 properties for private sale and 81 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership. The development will also include green open spaces with play areas and footpaths. As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway will provide funding of around £5.7 million for local services and infrastructure, including contributions towards road improvements, schools, healthcare and sports facilities.

The Akinniyi family looked at site plans with Bellway sales advisor Olivia Capenell.

A selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are currently available at Arden Glade, with prices starting from £360,000.

For more information, visit the website or call the sales team on 024 7728 4624.