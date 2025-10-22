Big boost for North Warwickshire school project

By James Ballantyne
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
A North Warwickshire school has received a donation from a housebuilder to help transform the school courtyard.

Rugby High School has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes as part of its’ Community Champions initiative.

Most Popular

The Senior Student Leadership Team applied for the funding having recognised that the school courtyard, which was largely unused, could be transformed into a space where students could better interact with each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olga Dermott-Bond, Assistant Head Teacher and Head of Sixth Form at Rugby High School said: “The students had the vision for the courtyard and have taken it upon themselves to write to all local businesses to seek financial support.

Rugby High School has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes as part of its’ Community Champions initiative.placeholder image
Rugby High School has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes as part of its’ Community Champions initiative.

"We were delighted Persimmon Homes came forward and offered us this generous donation.

"We are starting to see the student’s vision come to life and are extremely grateful to all those who have offered us support.”

Beth Lodge, Senior Sales Manager at Persimmon Homes Central said: “What we do is about much more than building homes. We actively seek to contribute to local charitable causes where we are building homes and creating lasting legacies within communities.

Related topics:Persimmon HomesCommunity Champions
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice