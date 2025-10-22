Big boost for North Warwickshire school project

A North Warwickshire school has received a donation from a housebuilder to help transform the school courtyard.

Rugby High School has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes as part of its’ Community Champions initiative.

The Senior Student Leadership Team applied for the funding having recognised that the school courtyard, which was largely unused, could be transformed into a space where students could better interact with each other.

Olga Dermott-Bond, Assistant Head Teacher and Head of Sixth Form at Rugby High School said: “The students had the vision for the courtyard and have taken it upon themselves to write to all local businesses to seek financial support.

"We were delighted Persimmon Homes came forward and offered us this generous donation.

"We are starting to see the student’s vision come to life and are extremely grateful to all those who have offered us support.”

Beth Lodge, Senior Sales Manager at Persimmon Homes Central said: “What we do is about much more than building homes. We actively seek to contribute to local charitable causes where we are building homes and creating lasting legacies within communities.