Big smiles and miniature donkeys at Warwickshire care home
Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, welcomed two miniature donkeys, Florence and her one-year-old daughter Harriet, who came from Balsall Common.
The visit was organised after a previous outing where one of the residents, Dorothy, who has a lifelong passion for donkeys, met them at their home in Balsall Common. Inspired by Dorothy’s enthusiasm, Leycester’s Activities Manager coordinated a follow-up visit and ensured the donkeys returned to meet Dorothy and other residents at the home.
Dorothy, who used to regularly visit a donkey sanctuary in Devon, enjoyed reconnecting with Florence and Harriet, who even visited her personally in her room. Animal interactions like these are particularly meaningful for the residents and part of the home’s pet therapy programme.
The donkeys are cared for by a local non-profit organisation that operated “Donks 2 U” and similar activities, including afternoon tea and walking experiences with the donkeys. These initiatives not only fund the upkeep of the donkeys, including food, hay, and veterinary costs, but also support donkey-related charities.
Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Activities Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:
“After taking Dorothy, one of our residents who absolutely loves donkeys, to visit them at Balsall Common, I saw how much they meant to her. It was such a wonderful experience that I knew we had to bring the donkeys here to Leycester House so everyone could enjoy their visit.
“Seeing Florence and her little one, Harriet, come to visit Dorothy again, especially in her room, was really special. The donkeys brought a lot of smiles that day, and it’s clear how much joy animals like them bring to our residents.”
