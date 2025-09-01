Big top fun at Coventry care home: Residents enjoy a colourful circus day

Residents, families, colleagues and members of the local community came together at HC-One’s Victoria Manor care home in Coventry, for a vibrant Circus Day filled with laughter, colour and entertainment.

The mobile circus brought a dazzling programme of performances, including juggling, bubble blowing, acrobatics and live singing in between shows. Residents were delighted by the lively atmosphere, with children joining in the fun and families enjoying the chance to share the experience together.

Around 30 residents attended the event alongside relatives, community guests and colleagues from Victoria Manor and a nearby HC-One sister home.

To complete the day, guests were treated to delicious food, including burgers, hot dogs and chips. A variety of goodies were also available to purchase, with plenty of refreshments on offer, from fizzy and soft drinks to tea and coffee.

Residents and guests at HC-One’s Victoria Manor care home enjoying watching the circus act. Picture: HC-One

Katie Becker, Activity Co-ordinator at HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home, said: “Our residents wanted something colourful, noisy and lots of fun and a circus was the perfect choice! It was a wonderful day filled with joy, and we were thrilled to see so many families and community members come together to celebrate with us.”

Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home, Tina Booton, added: “The circus really captured everyone’s imagination. Our residents were talking about it for days afterwards, saying what a fantastic time they had. They especially loved seeing the children take part and were amazed by the talented circus acts and the singer’s lively interaction with the crowd.”

HC-One’s Victoria Manor is proud to be at the heart of the Coventry community, and events like Circus Day highlight the home’s commitment to creating happy memories and meaningful experiences for residents and their loved ones.