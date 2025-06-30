Bikers unite to escort bullied Cawston teenager with heart condition to prom in style

A Cawston teenager who was born with a heart condition and weighing just two pounds arrived at her prom in style.

Nearly 80 bikers saddled up to show their support for 15-year-old Lissie Williams on Friday night.

They answered her mum’s call so she could make a real entrance at her leavers’ party at Draycote Hotel.

Lissie has a heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia.

Lissie arrives at her prom in style.

Her mum, Jessica, said: “My daughter came into this world fighting.

"At 20 weeks we were told that she wouldn't make it at birth and the best option would be to terminate the pregnancy; but she proved them all wrong even being born premature she defied all the odds.”

Lissie weighed just 2lbs whe she was born.

She had a heart defect that kept her in the NICU for the first four months of her life.

Lissie with the bikers who gave up their time to show support.

"From her very first breath, she’s shown nothing but courage and strength,” Jessica added.

“She had her first heart surgery at three months, weighing only 4lbs at the time. She had her second just after her first birthday.”

Lissie was diagnosed with autism two years ago.

“As she's grown, she's faced challenges that no child ever should,” Jessica said.

Lissie is ready for the prom.

"She has autism, which makes it hard for her to understand social cues—and sadly, instead of kindness, she's often been met with cruelty. Since starting school, she has endured relentless bullying. We’ve changed schools twice trying to find a safe space, but the abuse continued. At one point, she was even pushed into oncoming traffic and told to take her own life. The police have been involved, and yet, the hurt hasn’t stopped.

"She’s been called names no child should ever hear, made to feel like she doesn’t belong, simply because she sees the world a little differently. But what others see as different, I see as beautiful. She is kind, honest, funny, and brave beyond measure.”

Jessica praised the bikers who turned up to escort her daughter.

“Just by showing up, it told her that she’s not alone,” her mum added.

"It told her that she matters. That there are good people out there who see her for who she truly is. Thank you for standing with her. You are all absolutely amazing.

"It took everything not to cry when I saw everyone. She looked so happy sitting there, bless her, she was floating on air when they all pulled up to the prom and every cheering and clapping for her.

“It was amazing to see and showed that the bullies most definitey will never win.”