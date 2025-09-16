Birmingham Airport donates £5000 to partially fund new play area at Balsall Common Primary
Awarded as part of the Birmingham Airport Community Trust Fund, which sees the regional transport hub give back to nearby local causes via monetary grants, the donation has enabled the school to build a new play area for early years pupils.
The innovative play area will provide children aged three to five years old improved opportunities for outdoor learning, physical development and creative play – all important and essential for a child’s development.
Partial funding for the project was received by a variety of local organisations including Knowle United Charities, The Lant and Balsall Parish Council. To recognise the community’s contributions, the new play facility was officially unveiled at a special partnership event on September 11.
Commenting on the grant, Tom Denton, Head of Sustainability at Birmingham Airport said: “The trustees decided to award Balsall Common Primary School Academy with this monetary grant as the project provides young pupils with the valuable opportunity to get outdoors and play.
"Outdoor play has been proven to be vital for physical, creative and social development, so we’re delighted that our donation has contributed towards a play facility that will truly have an impact on local children in our area. "
Emma Christian, Early Year’s Lead at Balsall Common Primary School Academy, said: "We’re so grateful to everyone who supported this project — from the funding organisations to our Nursery and Reception households that believed in our vision. Together, you’ve created a safe, exciting space for our children to learn, play and grow."