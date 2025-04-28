Blooming lovely! Bulkington housebuilder donates £200 to brighten up village for spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bulkington housebuilder made a special donation to help volunteers plant flowers around the village this spring.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Arden Fields on Bedworth Road, presented members of the Bulkington Volunteer Group with a £200 donation, to enable the planting of dozens of fresh flowers to delight local residents and visitors as the weather warms up.

As part of its commitment to create thriving communities, Redrow Midlands has launched a number of initiatives to support local people living in and around its developments. This includes an annual community fund, where groups can apply for funding for their projects, along with regular donations to local charities.

The Bulkington Volunteer Group is a community action team, whose members are determined to keep the village well-maintained for the benefit of residents and visitors.

Volunteers came together to plant flowers around the village

Councillor Richard Smith, Bulkington ward member for Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said: “On behalf of the Bulkington Volunteer Group, I would like to thank Redrow for their generous donation.

“I’m delighted to be a trustee of the group, which is a fantastic team of local residents who care for the village in many ways including organising litter picks and providing a food bank.

“At Christmas, they delivered a lights switch-on event after it was cancelled by the council, and of course they can regularly be seen tending the flowerbeds in the village centre. None of this great work could happen without the support of organisations like Redrow.

“We are delighted to have been able to plant these wonderful flowers – it’s great to see the village looking so bright and beautiful in time for spring.”

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Arden Fields in the village, is dedicated to supporting local communities in and around its developments.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “Community groups are at the heart of village life, and we are delighted to have helped Bulkington Volunteer Group in its fantastic efforts to keep the village looking its best.

“Donations such as this are crucial to building thriving communities, and we’re very much looking forward to supporting this new group as it continues to make an impact around the community over the coming years.”

Located in the charming village of Bulkington, and just two miles away from the town of Bedworth, Arden Fields offers the perfect balance of rural living and easy access to amenities. With great transport links, only six miles from the city of Coventry, and a range of amenities in the village, including its own primary school and traditional shops, the development is the perfect base for families, couples and right-sizers alike.