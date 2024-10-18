Bonfire events in Rugby borough: Remember, remember, be dazzled this November

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 10:06 BST
An explosive November is planned for people in the Rugby borough this bonfire season.

Here’s a round-up of some of the events taking place.

Feel free to add your own and we’ll include them.

Rugby Round Table Firework Spectacular takes place at Whinfield Park, Clifton Road, Rugby, on November 2.

Picture: Rugby Fireworks Show.
Picture: Rugby Fireworks Show.

Gates open at 4.30pm with child and toddler friendly display at 6pm before the main fireworks display.

There will be hot food and drink stalls.

Buy tickets at the gate on the day for £8 per person. Cash and card accepted.

Early bird tickets available by visiting https://www.therugbyfireworks.co.uk/

7th Bilton Scout Groups Bonfire and Fireworks display, Alwyn Road, Rugby, on Friday, November 1. Gates open at 6pm. Cash or card on the door.

The Lounge - Kitchen & Bar, Clifton. Gates swing open at 5.30pm.

Stilt walker, fire breather, fireworks display at 7.45pm.

Hot food and sweet treats, bonfires. Tickets £5 adults - £2.50 child – under 3s free. Cash only on the gate.

Newbold on Avon RFC, Parkfield Road, Newbold, firework display and bonfire, refreshment, rides, on Sunday, November, 3. Gates open from 4pm. Family tickets £10 (two adults, two children).

Rose & Crown Firework Display and Light Show, Wolston, takes place on Saturday, November 9. It’s supported by Wolston’s 31st Coventry Scout Group, Flamex Fire Protection Ltd, Village Green Chip Shop & The Half Moon, Wolston.

Free display raising money for Wolston Juniors Football Team. Collection on the night.

