Bonnie & Clyde musical to be shown in cinemas across Warwickshire this May

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Audiences will be able to watch the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple from the comfort of their local cinema

Hit musical Bonnie & Clyde will be shown in UK cinemas, including Showcase Cinema de Lux Coventry, Vue Leamington Spa, ODEON Luxe Nuneaton and more, as part of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals Spring season.

Starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, this award- winning production (including Best New Musical - What’s On Stage Awards 2023) re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, audiences will be treated to the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The musical will be shown on 1st May and 4th May.

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/

