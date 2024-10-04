Books build bonds as local students visit Warwickshire care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has welcomed students from a local primary school for an intergenerational reading afternoon.

Jubilee House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, brought together nine Year 6 students from St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Leamington Spa last week to read their books and share stories with the residents.

The students spent 90 minutes reading their books aloud to residents, which encouraged conversations about their favourite authors and stories. The children moved between tables, introduced themselves, and offered to read.

The residents were impressed by the children’s reading skills, and many commented on how articulate and well-behaved they were. Several former teachers among the residents noted how beautifully the children read and the high level of their engagement.

Year 6 student reads to residents

The visit was organised after Janet, a teacher from St Patrick’s, reached out to Jubilee House, expressing the school’s interest in becoming more involved with the community.

The event was so well received that the children and residents are already eager for the next visit. Later this month, the students will return for a ‘Pumpkin Arts & Crafts’ session.

Commenting on the celebration, Philippa Cook, Jubilee House’s General Manager said:

"It was truly heartwarming to see the genuine connections forming between our residents and the children from St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School. The way the students approached each table, introduced themselves, and offered to read to our residents was incredibly thoughtful and showed maturity beyond their years.

Year 6 students from St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School pose with books at Jubilee House

"One of my favourite moments was seeing a resident, who had been feeling a bit down that day, light up with joy as she chatted and laughed with a student. It was difficult to get the children to leave when the time was up, and that speaks volumes about the impact this visit had on both the young and the elderly.

"We’re already looking forward to welcoming them back later this month for the 'Pumpkin Arts & Crafts' session and continuing these beautiful intergenerational friendships."