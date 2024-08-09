Born to be wild: Leamington Spa care home resident’s wish comes true

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington Spa care home organised a hair-raising surprise for a car fanatic resident.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the team at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, discovered that Michael Belcher, aged 79, has a passion for cars, they quickly put their foot on the throttle organising a trip to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

On the day, Michael was able to see a century of motoring history and experience how the industry has changed from 1896 to the present day; learning about when Cat’s Eyes and driving tests were first introduced, and where the first motorway was built. A fan of British sports cars, Michael particularly enjoyed the Jaguar and Land Rover displays, and looking at prototype vehicles that never made it to the production line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “My favourite bit of the day was seeing the silver Rolls Royce and Lady Penelope’s pink Cadillac.”

Priors House

He added: “When I first came to Priors House, I was blind, so now that I’ve regained my sight, I requested to visit a museum. The team organised a trip to the British Motor Museum because I enjoy seeing classic cars. I was able to see some really old models and recognised cars from famous films and TV programmes, like Only Fools and Horses and Back to the Future. It made me really appreciate the progress I’ve made since I first arrived.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon sharing Michael’s passion and learning more about his love of cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. It was an incredibly special moment to see Michael’s face light up when he saw the classic cars – especially the Rolls Royce and pink Cadillac.

“He’s had a smile on his face ever since, and so have we. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the British Motor Museum for helping to make Michael’s day!”

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more, visit careuk.com/priors-house