Branching out: Local housebuilder encourages Rugby youngsters to play with FREE explorer packs

A housebuilder in Rugby is encouraging children to play outside more this summer and embrace the nature on their doorstep by giving away free explorer packs.

Redrow Midlands is offering free ‘explorer packs’ at its Redrow at Houlton development for a limited time during the summer holidays. The packs are part of a nationwide initiative to get children outdoors with their friends and family.

The ‘explorer packs’ have been launched in response to Redrow’s annual community play report, which has revealed that 73% of grandparents and 70% of parents in the Midlands say children are continuing to spend less time outside than they did growing up.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults including grandparents and parents of 4-17-year-olds revealed that 35% of parents across the region admit their child can't play outdoors independently because there aren't safe routes for them to walk or cycle. Instead, parents and grandparents say their children and grandchildren are mainly watching TV (72%) and playing video games (54%).

With Redrow looking to create a better way to live for children, the housebuilder is providing explorer packs* at Redrow at Houlton this summer, which include mini magnifying glasses, design your own binoculars, mini bug catcher nets, bug stickers, crayons and seeded paper to grow your own plants at home.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “With school officially out for summer, we’re thrilled to be offering explorer packs to children in Rugby to encourage them to get to know the wonderful nature we have on our doorstep.

“Here at Redrow Midlands, all of our developments are thoughtfully designed to be as play-friendly as possible, with wider streets and cul-de-sacs. Green spaces and playgrounds on site really make our developments the ideal place for children to grow, learn and explore.

“We’re proud to be setting the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play and look forward to welcoming playmakers of all ages to pick up their packs. With limited numbers available, we’d encourage anyone interested to be quick to avoid disappointment – may the forest be with you!”

Placemaking and the concept of play is a key priority at all Redrow developments, with designated open spaces, play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.

The new community at Redrow at Houlton has excellent road and rail connections across the Midlands and beyond, with trains to London in less than an hour. The new link road also means that the train station and Rugby town is just five minutes away, and the new homes sit within easy reach of a choice of Ofsted ‘outstanding’ schools.

For more information about Redrow at Houlton, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands