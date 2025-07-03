Brand new kitchen donated to customers living in Citizen retirement living scheme

Customers living in a Citizen retirement living scheme have been gifted a new communal kitchen thanks to a partnership with Lovell and Moores Furniture Group.

Housing association, Citizen, has been working with Lovell and Moores Furniture Group over the last two years as part of its programme to update customers’ kitchens.

To date more than 2,500 kitchens have been delivered thanks to the overall partnership.

In a perfect example of a social value project, Moores Furniture Group donated a kitchen to Citizen customers and Lovell colleagues fitted it for free, including a brand-new cooker, at Knightlow Lodge retirement living scheme in Coventry.

Colleagues from Citizen, Lovell, Moores Furniture Group and Citizen customers are pictured at Knightlow Lodge.

Carole Carter is a Citizen customer living at the scheme and will benefit from the new kitchen.

She said: “It looks lovely, they’ve done a wonderful job.”

Director of Asset Management at Citizen Bridget Guilfoyle said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Lovell and Moores Furniture Group for their work and donation of this kitchen for our colleagues and customers. It’s brilliant to see the seamless collaboration, from planning to delivery with very little disruption for our customers living at Knightlow lodge.

“We’re really thrilled with the result and the brand-new cooker and hope our customers and colleagues enjoy using the space.

“We are committed to working with our partners including Lovell and Moores Furniture Group to make a positive difference to our customers in our communities. Our partnership working with the two organisations will continue through our 10-year kitchen programme where we will provide updated kitchens and bathrooms to more of our customers.”

Regional Refurbishment Director from Lovell Carl Yale said: “It was our pleasure to install the new communal kitchen and cooker for staff and residents at Knightlow Lodge. We are committed to delivering real social value outcomes; we hope both residents and staff enjoy using the new kitchen. We’re proud of the partnership we have with the team at Citizen through which we have the privilege of refurbishing and improving residents’ homes every day.”