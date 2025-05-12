Brazilian foodie-turned-author hosts Stratford charity book signing event

The event was hosted by The Woodsman Restaurant, whose executive chef Greg Newman, was one of those featured in the book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude.’

It is the first book in a collection launched by Brazilian-born Bianca, who also fronts the successful Bia’s Kitchen Show on YouTube, and celebrates independent businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Rooted in Bia’s own journey of overcoming personal challenges through her passion for cooking, this beautifully crafted collection invites readers to embark on a flavourful adventure.

Featuring recipes from her popular online TV series – as well as some of her own creations - the book introduces some of the best independent food businesses in Warwickshire, showcasing talented chefs, nutritionists, and food artisans who bring their love of culinary art to life.

And every purchase makes a difference, with all profits supporting the mental health charity, Coventry, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire Mind, a cause close to the author’s heart following years of her own personal struggles.

Bianca said of the event: “What a night! I honestly still have goosebumps. Being at The Woodsman, surrounded by amazing people, flavours, and stories – it was pure magic.

“Chef Greg, who’s featured in the book representing the restaurant, brought so much heart to the evening, and I’m just so grateful to him and the whole team for hosting us. It felt like one big family celebration – laughter, hugs, incredible food, and so much love.

"This book is all about community, resilience, and joy – and the book signing was exactly that. And the best part? Every copy sold helps support mental health through Mind. We’re cooking with purpose, baby!”

From comforting family meals to exotic dishes, the recipes in this book are both accessible and inventive, allowing home cooks of all levels to recreate the magic of these local chefs in their own kitchens.

Alongside these mouth-watering dishes, Brazilian-born Bia shares her heartfelt story of how cooking became her path to happiness, making this book a deeply personal and uplifting read.

The book also includes a personal dedication to her brother-in-law Oli Perry who took his own life in 2021 and has been published in his memory.

It’s Bia’s combined passions of cooking and entrepreneurialism that became a lifeline – even going on to win Couple’s Come Dine With Me on Channel Four. Buoyed by her early business success running a thriving food delivery service during lockdown, it was in January last year that the Bia’s Kitchen Show brand was born.

Since then Bianca and her show, which is streamed regularly on YouTube, have won the affections of a loyal and growing UK audience.

Jade Clarke, from Coventry, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire Mind, said: “Bia and her cookery book have brought a truly unique spark to our fundraising efforts. Her delicious recipes, paired with her incredible energy and warmth, have made a lasting impact.

“What has been especially heartfelt is Bia’s personal connection to mental health. Her honesty and openness in sharing her story deeply resonate with so many.

“As a charity, we are incredibly grateful to Bia for shining a spotlight on mental health through her love of food. We support over 44,000 people a year, so every penny counts!

The proceeds raised from her cookery book will help support the invaluable services we provide to the people who need us most.”

To view the Bia’s Kitchen Show Greg Newman episode visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-AtLMAnprI&t=337s

Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook – A Culinary Journey of Gratitude is published by Birmingham-based The Book Chief and is now available for order from Bia’s Kitchen Show at: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD and through Amazon at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=Bia%27s+Kitchen+Show&i=stripbooks&crid=1MDDQG02AZ9FC&sprefix=bia%27s+kitchen+show%2Cstripbooks%2C65&ref=nb_sb_noss

Bia signs copies of her book. Photo: Dave Perry Photography

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry with Greg Newman. Photo: Dave Perry Photography

Book signing Photo: Dave Perry Photography

Book signing Photo: Dave Perry Photography